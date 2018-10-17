Floyd Mayweather begins hyping potential Khabib Nurmagomedov fight with lofty expectations

It appears that Floyd Mayweather aspires to live out the rest of his professional boxing years by defeating UFC lightweight champions and making millions in the process. Mayweather was recently called out by reigning UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov on the heels of the UFC champ's title-retaining victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, and Mayweather seems more than prepared to step into the boxing ring to face the undefeated Russian UFC champion.

TMZ Sports caught up with Mayweather (50-0), and he didn't shy away from Nurmagomedov's request for a fight whatsoever. He's ready to go, so now he's leaving it up to Nurmagomedov's side to make good on his call out.

"We're fighting," Mayweather said. "I'm my own boss. I can't say what's going on on Khabib's end, but on my end we can make it happen."

You may roll your eyes at that statement, believing it to be completely out of the realm of possibility. But let's not all forget there was a period of time where the idea of seeing Mayweather square off with McGregor in a boxing ring sounded implausible -- yet, there we all were last August watching it happen. Mayweather emerged victorious from that "superfight" via TKO in the 10th round.

What warrants a violent eyeroll, though, is another claim Mayweather made in the interview. Should Mayweather step into the ring with another UFC champion in the form of Nurmagomedov, he seems to believe the bout would ultimately net him more than the McGregor fight in which the undefeated boxer earned a guaranteed purse of $100 million.

"When I face Khabib, I'm getting a nine-figure payday," Mayweather said. "Yes, more than the McGregor fight. Probably $100 million more, guaranteed. It could be somewhere upwards of $110 to $200 million guaranteed."

Mayweather moved to a perfect 50-0 with his victory over McGregor last August, and stated he was definitively retired from that point. That doesn't seem to be the case, however, with Mayweather not only alluding to this bout, but a rematch with former foe Manny Pacquiao as well. Nurmagomedov's win over the Irishman in the Octagon moved him to a perfect 27-0, though there is a lot regarding his future that needs to be figured out following the post-fight brawl he found himself at the forefront of.