Floyd Mayweather claims he could make $1 billion in multi-fight deal with UFC

It's starting to feel like Floyd Mayweather is having a hard time staying retired.

Whether it's posting videos of himself training in the gym on social media or reminding us how much the kind of purses he could still draw should he return, "Money" has kept a very public profile since earning a reported $300 million by defeating UFC champion Conor McGregor in August.

On Monday, the former pound-for-pound king posted a live streaming video on social media in which he insisted he could make $1 billion should he decide to sign a multi-fight contract with UFC.

"They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back," Mayweather said. "I can come right back. If I wanted to I could come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can go do a three or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."

Mayweather, 40, opened the video by refuting rumors that he was in need of money.

"At the end of the day, I made the most money," Mayweather said. "All that stuff, talking about how Mayweather is going to lose his money, I made smart investments. Y'all can hold your breath with that s---. Y'all can save that. Y'all want to see me fall."

Mayweather (50-0), who last week admitted to "carrying" McGregor during the early rounds before finishing him via 10th-round TKO, also addressed those who constantly reference his history with domestic violence.

"My thing is this -- don't worry about my house, worry about your own m-----f------ house," Mayweather said. "Worry about your own m-----f------ house. Stay out of my business. Last time I checked, I ain't got no problem with getting no b----- and I definitely ain't got no problem with getting rid of them. At the end of the day, I didn't make all this money to get married. That ain't my style."

Mayweather recently embarked on a world travel tour. He visited China, where he adopted a baby panda and named it "TMT Floyd Mayweather," and discussed boxing in Russia with controversial Chechan dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

I Was Over In Russia Discussing Boxing With My Family @kadyrov_95 My Guy Is A Real One!! #Boxing #TMTRussia 🇷🇺 A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

"There is only one m-----f------ GOAT and it's me," Mayweather said. "I better not hear nobody talking about this guy the GOAT over here, this guy the GOAT over here. At the end of the day, I'm the best athlete ever. You heard me? Ain't nobody do it better than me.

"I done it in the best style, I done it flashy, done it flamboyant, I done it my way, I kept 100 percent of the revenue and I'm my m------f------- boss."