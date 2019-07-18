Floyd Mayweather enjoying retirement, has 'zero interest' in a Manny Pacquiao rematch

Speculation has linked Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao countless times since their "Fight of the Century" in 2015, and the latter said this year he'd be willing to rematch the undefeated boxing star.

If the CEO of Mayweather's own promotional firm is correct, however, fans shouldn't hold their breath for another fight.

According to Mayweather Promotions' CEO Leonard Ellerbe, the 42-year-old Mayweather is "very content" in retirement and has "zero interest" in returning to the ring for a bout with Pacquiao, as reported by BoxingScene.com's Keith Idec.

"Floyd has no interest," Ellerbe said. "He has zero interest. He's been doing this all his life. And after a while, you get burned out. He's given the sport everything."

Besides a December 2018 welterweight exhibition with Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa, "Money" hasn't fought an official match since August 2017, when he famously defeated UFC star Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena. Since then, Ellerbe said, the repeat world titleholder has been "traveling, spending time with his kids, spending time with his family ... doing all the things that he never got a chance to do because boxing has consumed his life ever since he was 5 years old."

Mayweather and Pacquiao exchanged a handshake at a Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game in January, reigniting speculation that the two were conspiring to make headlines in advance of a rematch. Idec also notes that, even four years after Mayweather's unanimous 12-round victory over Pacquiao, a second bout "would be the most profitable boxing match that can be made." But Ellerbe "is certain Mayweather won't do it."