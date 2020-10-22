Floyd Mayweather Jr. believes that there needs to be some big changes in boxing. In an interview with Showtime, prior to next weekend's fight between Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz, Mayweather revealed that he believes that the sport has too many title belts.

"This is not good for the sport of boxing," Mayweather said. "Now when a fighter fights, every fighter is a champion."

In boxing, there are four major sanctioning bodies in the WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC. The WBA has "super" versions of their title belt and Davis currently holds that specific belt.

In addition, Mayweather did reveal that his very own promotional company is partially to blame for the issue throughout the sport.

"We gotta clean the sport of boxing up," Mayweather added. "This don't look good."

Mayweather's comments come after the a lightweight unification fight between Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Lopez won the fight via unanimous decision and was billed as the undisputed champion after winning the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Mayweather also believes that the only reason for multiple belts is so that each sanctioning body can collect more money from sanctioning fees.

"Ain't no such thing as super champion," Mayweather said. "You guys are just taking extra money from all these fighters [by] getting extra money from sanctioning fees."