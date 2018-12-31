Floyd Mayweather knocks out Tenshin Nasukawa in boxing exhibition at RIZIN 14
'Money' put in some light work for a major payday on New Year's Eve in Japan
Floyd Mayweather probably got more of a fight than he was expecting on Monday night in Japan, but "Money" finished things off with a flurry against Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14. Mayweather, participating in a boxing exhibition against a 20-year-old kickboxer who fights 20 pounds below his normal weightclass, told media he was making $9 million to headline the year-end event in what equated to a sparring match.
But don't tell that to Nasukawa, who came out swinging for the fences against the undefeated and retired champion.
"It was all about entertainment. We had fun," Mayweather said after the fight. "I'm still retired. I don't look forward to coming back to boxing. I did it just to entertain fans in Japan. I'm still retired, I'm still 50-0, and Nasukawa is still undefeated and a hell of a fighter."
Nasukawa was visibly upset after his corner threw in the towel to stop the fight following three knockdowns in the first round, as he was seen crying while his cornermen consoled him. It seemed that Nasukawa truly believed he could be the man to stop Mayweather, saying before the fight, "I want to be the man who changes history. I'll do that with these fists, with one punch -- just watch."
Mayweather insists he will remained retired after the bout.
