Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao spar on social media over possibility of rematch

Here we go again?



It's no secret that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are not exactly best friends, and their latest social media back-and-forth was fueled by Pacquiao's latest victory over Keith Thurman.



Before the two exchanged shots on social media on Tuesday, they exchanged shots in the ring during their pay-per-view record-breaking fight in 2015, totaling 4.6 million buys. It was Mayweather who left victorious after that bout with a unanimous decision.

On Saturday, 40-year-old Pacquiao proposed a rematch with 42-year-old Mayweather, who is one of only seven professional fighters to defeat Pacquiao.

Pacquiao said Mayweather was attempting to stay relevant by attending his welterweight title fight vs. Thurman on Saturday in Las Vegas. He said, "If you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2", referring to a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch.

.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

The reaction came after Mayweather wrote a rather long post taking responsibility for Pacquiao's fame saying, "This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own."

He added that in the end he will "always have the last laugh!"

As expected, Pacquiao clapped back, and things got personal.

Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney pic.twitter.com/SwFGcpT048 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019

Mayweather took to Instagram with receipts saying, "Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do."

He said he beat him mentally, physically and financially, adding in a final jab with, "remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to!"

Mayweather has not fought anyone since beating Conor McGregor in a total knockout in 2017 while Pacquiao continues to fight. A potential fight is far from secured, for now it is all just talk between the two fighters.