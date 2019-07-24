Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao spar on social media over possibility of rematch
Pacquiao vs. Mayweather Part II has been proposed, but for now, it is all talk
Here we go again?
It's no secret that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are not exactly best friends, and their latest social media back-and-forth was fueled by Pacquiao's latest victory over Keith Thurman.
Before the two exchanged shots on social media on Tuesday, they exchanged shots in the ring during their pay-per-view record-breaking fight in 2015, totaling 4.6 million buys. It was Mayweather who left victorious after that bout with a unanimous decision.
On Saturday, 40-year-old Pacquiao proposed a rematch with 42-year-old Mayweather, who is one of only seven professional fighters to defeat Pacquiao.
Pacquiao said Mayweather was attempting to stay relevant by attending his welterweight title fight vs. Thurman on Saturday in Las Vegas. He said, "If you want to be relevant again... #MayPac2", referring to a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch.
The reaction came after Mayweather wrote a rather long post taking responsibility for Pacquiao's fame saying, "This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own."
He added that in the end he will "always have the last laugh!"
View this post on Instagram
I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!
As expected, Pacquiao clapped back, and things got personal.
Mayweather took to Instagram with receipts saying, "Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do."
He said he beat him mentally, physically and financially, adding in a final jab with, "remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to!"
View this post on Instagram
SWIPE LEFT Let's stick to the facts! Bob Arum is no longer your promoter, so when it comes to @mayweatherpromotions & PBC events I’m the HNIC! Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real BOSS would do. You made $10Million for 12 rounds, when I just made $9M in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy! I beat you mentally, physically and financially! Remember, you fight cause you have to, I fight when I want to! #TMT #TBE #mayweatherpromotions @greg_tmt
Mayweather has not fought anyone since beating Conor McGregor in a total knockout in 2017 while Pacquiao continues to fight. A potential fight is far from secured, for now it is all just talk between the two fighters.
