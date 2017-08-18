Floyd Mayweather plans to party 'the entire week' before the Conor McGregor fight
Mayweather doesn't seem too concerned about getting defeated by the UFC star
If you haven't heard, Floyd Mayweather has a fight next week. It's against Conor McGregor, and you can order it on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV.
But by asking Mayweather, well, he doesn't seem too bothered it. Instead of training in the week leading up to the fight, Mayweather seems to be taking a slightly more ... lax approach. On his Instagram, Mayweather posted a picture of an invitation to the Las Vegas "gentlemen's club" Girl Collection, where he will be hosting a meet and greet -- through next Monday.
It's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off.
The most offensive thing about this invitation probably isn't the insinuation that he feels he doesn't have to train. It looks like it was made in Microsoft Paint on an incredibly tight deadline. Good on Mayweather for being confident, and this type of disrespect isn't that crazy in the boxing world, but he could have at least shopped a photo onto the invitation.
With all of that being said, good on him for reaching out to the fans.
-
Mayweather: McGregor's moves are 'dirty'
Video shows McGregor giving Paulie Malignaggi some pretty good shots, but Mayweather isn't...
-
White: Mayweather-McGregor on huge pace
White is confident that the fight will be the most-viewed pay-per-view event in history
-
Mayweather v. McGregor fight information
Everything you need to know ahead of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight on Showtime...
-
McGregor to fly viral singer to Vegas
Mick Konstantin's song about McGregor has racked up 3 million views on Facebook
-
Boxing champion parodies McGregor
Terence Crawford took notice of McGregor's rather eccentric warm-up
-
Mayweather odds dropping vs. McGregor
Despite critics giving him no chance, bets continue to come in for McGregor on Aug. 26
Add a Comment