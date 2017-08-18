Floyd Mayweather plans to party 'the entire week' before the Conor McGregor fight

Mayweather doesn't seem too concerned about getting defeated by the UFC star

If you haven't heard, Floyd Mayweather has a fight next week. It's against Conor McGregor, and you can order it on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on Showtime PPV.

But by asking Mayweather, well, he doesn't seem too bothered it. Instead of training in the week leading up to the fight, Mayweather seems to be taking a slightly more ... lax approach. On his Instagram, Mayweather posted a picture of an invitation to the Las Vegas "gentlemen's club" Girl Collection, where he will be hosting a meet and greet -- through next Monday.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off.

The most offensive thing about this invitation probably isn't the insinuation that he feels he doesn't have to train. It looks like it was made in Microsoft Paint on an incredibly tight deadline. Good on Mayweather for being confident, and this type of disrespect isn't that crazy in the boxing world, but he could have at least shopped a photo onto the invitation.

With all of that being said, good on him for reaching out to the fans.

