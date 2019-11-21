Floyd Mayweather says he is officially done with the 'brutal sport' of boxing

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is done with boxing, for real this time. He says the "brutal sport" is behind him, according to Reuters.

Mayweather has retired before, first in 2007 and again in 2015, only to come back and extend his win streak and get paid. This time he claims he is officially hanging up his gloves, which means no rematches against Manny Pacquiao or Canelo Alvarez.

The 42-year-old has a 50-0 record, and says he is receiving calls about fights but that ultimately, "my health is my wealth."

Via Reuters:

"Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle. You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career."

This retirement does not mean he will leave the world of boxing completely.

"I'll still travel and do exhibitions. I make great money doing exhibitions -- between $10 and $30 million," he said, adding in typical Mayweather fashion, "I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting."

He is now focused on his Mayweather + Fitness gym franchise and promotion company Mayweather Promotions.

Mayweather says he may venture more into MMA to "build his brand," as he did with his fight against Conor McGregor, but for now believes boxing is king.

"Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA but for right now I'm in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I'm involved," he said.

As far as his looking back on his career, Mayweather says he is "happy with how everything played out."

This may be the end of Mayweather the boxer but he will no doubt continue to keep his hands in the sport in one way or another.