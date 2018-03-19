Floyd Mayweather shares interest in bid for Newcastle United soccer club

Retired boxing pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather's uncanny ability to keep his name in the headlines has now extended into the sport of soccer.

The 41-year-old Mayweather, who continues to tease that he's set to begin training for a possible UFC fight, told the Sunday Daily Star in England that he also could be interested in a takeover bid for Newcastle United of the English Premier League.

"I love Newcastle. Those guys like to party as hard as any city I have been to anywhere in the world," said Mayweather, who in 2017 did a tour of speaking engagements in the United Kingdom. "I met some of the players last year and they are good guys. I am always open to new business opportunities and I love all sports, but I invest with my head not my heart."

Although other celebrity names have been incorrectly linked as possible buyers of the soccer club in the past -- including WWE chairman Vince McMahon in 2017 -- Mayweather offered the tease himself. The five-division boxing champion did, however, admit that soccer might not be among his first loves.

"Investing with your heart is the quickest way to lose money," Mayweather said. "But if somebody put together a business plan and my people looked over it and went 'Floyd, that can make money,' then I would invest. Soccer might not be my game but I've got connections everywhere.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been a long-time supporter and buddy of mine, so I might even be able to get him to finish his career off at Newcastle."

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) returned from a two-year retirement last August to defeat UFC champion Conor McGregor by 10th-round TKO in their much-hyped showdown. "Money" reportedly earned upwards of $300 million for the bout, which was similar to the purse he won by defeating Manny Pacquiao in their record-breaking 2015 bout.

This wouldn't be the first time Mayweather has shown public interest in buying a sports team. Last May, he posted an Instagram picture of a meeting with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and talked about his hope of owning an NBA franchise.