Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight: Time, date, bars, where to watch
The most anticipated fight in years is coming up, and here's how you can catch all the action
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are finally set to square off after more than a year of teasing us that it would go down. The two titans of their respective industries will step inside the boxing ring on Saturday night to square off in what many think could be a display of boxing prowess as the undefeated Mayweather takes on the boxing novice McGregor in his debut in the ring.
It's getting so hyped that everyone is trying to figure out where they can catch all the action. We at CBS Sports have you covered on all of that.
Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 6 p.m. ET (prelims) | 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Prelims: Fox | Fox Sports Go
UFC is also providing a list of bars across the country that will be showing the fight come Saturday night. To use it, simply put in your home city or area code and it will give you where you can go out and catch the action.
-
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor odds
Data scientist's model has picked every Mayweather fight correctly since it was developed in...
-
McGregor-Mayweather prop bets set
As one of the biggest gambling events of the decade, there are naturally dozens of variables...
-
Mayweather v. McGregor fight information
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime...
-
Dare you not to watch the circus
All eyes will be on Las Vegas this Saturday and you don't want to be the person who misses...
-
Mayweather-McGregor odds over time
On the eve of the fight, we look at where the odds stand now and how they changed
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV fight cost
The pay-per-view is not cheap, but it's going to be worth every penny
Add a Comment