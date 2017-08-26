Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight: Time, date, bars, where to watch

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are finally set to square off after more than a year of teasing us that it would go down. The two titans of their respective industries will step inside the boxing ring on Saturday night to square off in what many think could be a display of boxing prowess as the undefeated Mayweather takes on the boxing novice McGregor in his debut in the ring.

It's getting so hyped that everyone is trying to figure out where they can catch all the action. We at CBS Sports have you covered on all of that.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 6 p.m. ET (prelims) | 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Prelims: Fox | Fox Sports Go

UFC is also providing a list of bars across the country that will be showing the fight come Saturday night. To use it, simply put in your home city or area code and it will give you where you can go out and catch the action.