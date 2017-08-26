Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight time: Showtime PPV, live stream online

The wait is over and Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is finally here. Now that we've arrived at the Aug. 26 fight date, all that's left is to figure out how you're going to tune in to the bout live on Showtime PPV.

Prelims for begin at 6 p.m. ET live on Fox, but the main fight card will kick off at 9 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with live coverage, providing you with a tremendous second-screen experience throughout the fight.

But you also kneed to know how to tune in and that's why we're here today. From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET on Fox

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Floyd Mayweather -375 Conor McGregor +285 Junior middleweight Badou Jack -450 Nathan Cleverly +325 Light heavyweight Gervonta Davis -3000 Francisco Fonseca +1100 Junior lightweight Andrew Tabiti -280 Steve Cunningham +200 Cruiserweight

* odds via Bovada