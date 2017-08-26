Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor odds: Updated lines, tracked over time

On the eve of the fight, we look at where the odds stand now and how they changed

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fighting each other seemed like a pipe dream mere months ago, but now we're on the eve of the biggest fight since Manny Pacquiao fought Mayweather in 2015. As with any event of this size, Las Vegas has been fluctuating on odds regarding the fight, starting with whether or not it would even happen.

As it stands, Mayweather sits at -450 odds of victory, a far cry from where he started. He will likely stay around that number ahead of the fight, which will air live on Showtime PPV on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

All numbers are courtesy of Oddsshark.com, which has been tracking the Bovada line since November. You can also check out our SportsLine computer model, which has projected its own winner for the fight on Saturday.

DateFloyd MayweatherConor McGregor

Nov. 17, 2016

-2250

+950

Dec. 6

-1800

+850

Jan. 29, 2017

-1400

+750

Feb. 27

-850

+525

Mar. 16

-1200

+650

Apr. 24

-700

+450

Apr. 30

-750

+475

June 14

-800

+500

June 15

-600

+400

June 26

-550

+375

June 27

-600

+400

June 29

-650

+425

July 5

-600

+400

July 9

-550

+375

July 12

-500

+350

July 18

-550

+375

July 19-600+400
July 25-550+375
July 27-600
+400

Aug. 4

-550

+375

Aug. 12

-500

+350

Aug. 16

-450

+325

Aug. 18

-400

+300

Aug. 24

-450

+325

McGregor's may still be considered a "long shot" in terms of odds, but they're no where near what they were at the start. Anyone who got in on this fight on the ground floor is in for a serious payday if McGregor does manage to pull off the massive upset. However, things have leveled out as time has gone on.

