Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor prop bets, odds: All that you can wager on
As one of the biggest gambling events of the decade, there are naturally dozens of variables being bet on
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are squaring up for the biggest fight since Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015. Las Vegas has tons of money on the line over a myriad of bets, and those that want to can bet on anything and everything going into Saturday's fight. These odds come courtesy of Bovada. If you're looking for specific picks for Saturday's action, head over to SportsLine.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor odds
Floyd Mayweather Jr. -450 (2/9)
Conor McGregor +325 (13/4)
Fight Props
Total rounds
Over 9.5 +125 (5/4)
Under 9.5 -175 (4/7)
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +220 (11/5)
No -325 (4/13)
How many punches will be landed in the fight?
Over/Under 110.5 -- Mayweather
Over/Under 31.5 -- McGregor
Most punches landed by Conor McGregor in any round
Over/Under 7.5
Will Conor McGregor win a round on any judges card?
Yes -210 (10/21)
No +150 (3/2)
Will Floyd Mayweather Jr. win all 36 rounds on the judges' scorecards?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -900 (1/9)
***Fight must go distance for action.
Points Handicap
Floyd Mayweather Jr. -39.5 -160 (5/8)
Conor McGregor +39.5 +115 (23/20)
Will either fighter win in the first 60 seconds of the fight?
Floyd Mayweather Jr. wins in first 60 seconds 20/1
Conor McGregor wins in first 60 seconds 25/1
No fighter wins in the first 60 seconds 1/500
Entertainment Props
How many PPV buys will Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor have?
Over 4.99 Million -155 (20/31)
Under 4.99 Million +110 (11/10)
How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem?
Over/Under 1:54
***Time begins when she sings her first note until she finishes saying "Brave" the first time.
Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout?
Floyd Mayweather -230 (10/23)
Conor McGregor +160 (8/5)
Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout?
Floyd Mayweather -155 (20/31)
Conor McGregor +110 (11/10)
***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat.
Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?
Yes -180 (5/9)
No +130 (13/10)
Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather?
Yes +115 (23/20)
No -160 (5/8)
Total Donald Trump tweets on the day of the fight
Over 6.5 -155 (20/31)
Under 6.5 +110 (11/10)
***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS
Fun/Miscellaneous Fight Props
Will the fighters touch gloves at the start of round 1?
Yes +140 (7/5)
No -200 (1/2)
Will Conor McGregor throw a kick in the match?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -2000 (1/20)
**Must be deducted a point or Disqualified for throwing a kick for Yes to be graded the winner
Will Conor McGregor throw an elbow in the match?
Yes +700 (7/1)
No -2000 (1/20)
***Must be deducted a point or Disqualified for throwing an elbow for Yes to be graded the winner.
Will there be a point deducted?
Yes +165 (33/20)
No -240 (5/12)
Will either corner throw in towel?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -2500 (1/25)
Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight?
Yes +275 (11/4)
No -450 (2/9)
Who will be the first fighter to bleed?
Floyd Mayweather +275 (11/4)
Conor McGregor -450 (2/9)
Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?
Yes +135 (27/20)
No -190 (10/19)
Odds for fight to end in specific rounds
|Mayweather
|McGregor
|Either
Round 1 (16/1)
Round 1 (14/1)
Round 1 (15/2)
Round 2 (16/1)
Round 2 (14/1)
Round 2 (8/1)
Round 3 (16/1)
Round 3 (14/1)
Round 3 (8/1)
Round 4 (16/1)
Round 4 (14/1)
Round 4 (9/1)
Round 5 (16/1)
Round 5 (20/1)
Round 5 (19/2)
Round 6 (16/1)
Round 6 (28/1)
Round 6 (9/1)
Round 7 (18/1)
Round 7 (33/1)
Round 7 (19/2)
Round 8 (18/1)
Round 8 (40/1)
Round 8 (11/1)
Round 9 (18/1)
Round 9 (40/1)
Round 9 (14/1)
Round 10 (22/1)
Round 10 (50/1)
Round 10 (14/1)
Round 11 (25/1)
Round 11 (50/1)
Round 11 (15/1)
Round 12 (22/1)
Round 12 (50/1)
Round 12 (18/1)
Win on points (5/2)
Win on points (14/1)
Fight draw (33/1)
| Fight goes the distance (11/5)
|
|
|
|
|
|Win by knockout (9/2)
|Win by knockout (4/1)
|
|Win by TKO (9/4)
|Win by TKO (8/1)
|
|Win by DQ (8/1)
|Win by DQ (50/1)
|
|Win by unanimous decision (13/4)
|Win by unanimous decision (33/1)
|
|Win by majority decision (16/1)
|Win by majority decision (33/1)
|
|Win by split decision (16/1)
|Win by split decision (25/1)
|
|Win by technical decision (33/1)
|Win by technical decision (50/1)
|
Knockdown Props
Will either fighter be knocked down or out?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +140 (7/5)
Will Floyd Mayweather Jr be knocked down or out?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Will Conor McGregor be knocked down or out?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
Fight Ending Props
How will the fight end?
Unanimous Decision 3/1
Split Decision 18/1
Majority Decision 25/1
Fight Does Not Go Distance 4/13
Will the fight end in a technical decision?
Yes +1000 (10/1)
No -5000 (1/50)
Will the fight end in a disqualification?
Yes +550 (11/2)
No -1200 (1/12)
-
