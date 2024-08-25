Boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematched John Gotti III in an exhibition Saturday night in Mexico City. The fight played out exactly as many expected, and as the first meeting did, with the boxing great simply being a better fighter. Thankfully, the fight did not end in a brawl as was the case in their June 2023 meeting. Despite Mayweather clearly dominating the action, no winner was announced due to the fight being an exhibition.



Mayweather was cautious to not give Gotti opportunities to do effective work, instead leaning heavily on his jab followed by straight right hands to control the action. As the rounds ticked by, Gotti was visibly frustrated by Mayweather's standard economic and effective approach to the "sweet science."



Given the fight was an exhibition, featuring eight, two-minute rounds, there was not likely to be any notable result. This has been a standard approach to exhibition fights since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Mayweather only truly bringing his best game in bouts with Japanese kickboxers in fights that would have a result announced at the end.

Like his exhibition fights with the likes of Logan Paul, Mayweather was content to carry the fight through the scheduled time for the bout while clearly being the better of the two men in the ring. At the conclusion of the eighth round, there was no winner announced.



Mayweather and Gotti embraced after the fight, a stark contrast to the brawl that followed their first bout.

Throughout his storied professional career, Mayweather had many notable bouts with Mexican superstars. Having held an exhibition on hostile soil, Mayweather was thankful to the crowd.

"Mexico City," Mayweather said. "Thanks for coming out."