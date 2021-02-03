Floyd Mayweather's planned return to the boxing ring will have to wait. Mayweather was set to face YouTube star Logan Paul on Feb. 20 in an exhibition fight put together by online celebrity meet-up website Fanmio, but the fight has now been officially postponed.

"After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we're hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details," Fanmio founder and CEO Solomon Engel said in a statement.

After an early PR push, chatter about the fight between Mayweather and Paul had fallen off in recent months and there had been rumors of the fight being pushed back, if it was happening at all.

Mayweather, 43, last stepped into a ring in an exhibition fight with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. Mayweather won the fight by first-round TKO.

"The Mayweather fight is pushed [back] which I am completely OK with," Paul said on his YouTube channel. "The fight's still happening. We want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out. He's got a lot of people on his team, Al Haymon got involved, if you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue. I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past I get better and he gets older."

Paul has fought once as a professional, losing a split decision to fellow YouTube star KSI in a November 2019 clash.