The boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, originally scheduled for Feb. 20 before being postponed, is now set to take place June 6 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mayweather Promotions and Showtime Boxing both tweeted out confirmation of the event, which will air on Showtime pay-per-view.

After the fight was initially announced, little was said about the event before the postponement earlier this year. At the time of the decision, Paul posted a video on his YouTube account, citing the impact of COVID-19 on attendance as the driving factor for the delay.

"The fight's still happening," Paul said. "We want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out. He's got a lot of people on his team, Al Haymon got involved, if you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue. I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past I get better and he gets older."

On Tuesday night, it was confirmed the fight was back on.

Mayweather, the greatest boxer of his generation, last stepped into a boxing ring in December 2018, facing Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather made quick work of Nasukawa, finishing the fight in the first round.

Paul made his name as a Disney Channel star before controversy led the network to cut ties. Paul only became a bigger star, using social media to raise his profile and create plenty of controversy. While Paul's younger brother, Jake, has proven to be a huge draw in his young boxing career, going 3-0 in major events against opponents from outside the boxing world, Logan has only fought once as a professional, losing a split decision to fellow social media star KSI in November 2019.

Mayweather will be giving up 20 years, six inches and nearly 50 pounds against Paul but is still likely to enter the ring as a massive favorite.