Floyd Mayweather returns to the boxing ring to face social media influencer Logan Paul in an exhibition bout that stands as one of the most unusual fights of the year. Mayweather will enter the ring at a considerable size disadvantage, but with a near immeasurable advantage in boxing skills on Sunday, June 6.

Paul has only fought once as a professional, losing a decision to fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul is 6-foot-2 and last fought as a at the 200-pound cruiserweight limit. Compared to Mayweather at 5-foot-8 and roughly 150 pounds, Paul is the much bigger man. He is also 18 years younger than Mayweather. Paul does have a contracted limit on his weight, with a rule stating he can not weigh more than 190 pounds.

Mayweather, however, is 50-0 as a professional boxer, one of the most accomplished fighters to ever lace on a pair of gloves. Prior to turning pro, Mayweather was an accomplished amateur who took bronze at the 1996 Olympics after a controversial decision loss. As an amateur, Paul was 0-1, having lost to KSI in a white-collar boxing match before the loss in an official pro bout.

Another interesting figure is making his boxing debut on the card as former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will fight Brian Maxwell, a mixed martial arts and bare knuckle fighting veteran. Below is the full fight card along with all the info you'll need to watch the action on Showtime PPV.

Mayweather vs. Paul fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, contracted exhibition

Badou Jack -260 vs. Jean Pascal +210, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd -1200 vs. Luis Arias +750, junior middleweight



Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition

Mayweather vs. Paul viewing info