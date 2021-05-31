Showtime Boxing returns to PPV this weekend with an event you won't want to miss. Undefeated and retired five-division champion Floyd Mayweather is back in an exhibition match against social media influencer Logan Paul on Sunday, June 6, from Miami Gardens, Florida. Mayweather last fought professionally against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, but has taken a couple of exhibition matches in his retired time.

Paul has only fought once as a professional, losing a decision to fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul is 6-foot-2 and last fought as a at the 200-pound cruiserweight limit. Compared to Mayweather at 5-foot-8 and roughly 150 pounds, Paul is the much bigger man. He is also 18 years younger than Mayweather.

Mayweather, however, is 50-0 as a professional boxer, one of the most accomplished fighters to ever lace on a pair of gloves. Prior to turning pro, Mayweather was an accomplished amateur who took bronze at the 1996 Olympics after a controversial decision loss. As an amateur, Paul was 0-1, having lost to KSI in a white-collar boxing match before the loss in an official pro bout.

Another interesting figure is making his boxing debut on the card as former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will fight Brian Maxwell, a mixed martial arts and bare knuckle fighting veteran. But a bit of an issue popped up just a week before the event when the co-main event fell apart. Jean Pascal, who was slated to rematch Badou Jack at light heavyweight, tested positive for three different steroids in his pre-fight screening and was forced out of action. Jack still intends to fight on the card, but is awaiting a new opponent.

Below is the full fight card along with all the info you'll need to watch the action on Showtime PPV.

Mayweather vs. Paul fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, contracted exhibition

Badou Jack vs. TBA, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd -1200 vs. Luis Arias +750, junior middleweight



Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition

Mayweather vs. Paul viewing info

Date: June 6

June 6 Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV ($49.99) | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Mayweather vs. Paul countdown