One of the biggest events of the year is nearly here. A PPV showdown people have been talking for weeks about is finally set to commence when undefeated, former fifive-division champion Floyd Mayweather steps into the boxing ring with social media star Logan Paul for an exhibition match on Showtime PPV. The two will meet in the center of the ring live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in a match simply termed "bragging rights".

The Florida commission announced on Wednesday that the contest will feature 8 three-minute rounds. Neither fighter will wear headgear and there will be no judges or official winner read. Knockouts will be legal and up to the referee's discretion. Both fighters will wear 10-ounce gloves.

Paul has only fought once as a professional, losing a decision to fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul is 6-foot-2 and last fought as a at the 200-pound cruiserweight limit. Compared to Mayweather at 5-foot-8 and roughly 150 pounds, Paul is the much bigger man. He is also 18 years younger than Mayweather.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

This is, for all intents and purposes, a one-fight event. However, the undercard has filled in with a few names hardcore fans will get excited for as well as another celebrity bout to kick things off. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will open things up in an exhibition bout against MMA and bare knuckle boxing veteran Brian Maxwell. Plus, Rising junior middleweight Jarrett Hurd is back when he takes on Luis Arias. And light heavyweight Badou Jack returns to take on Dervin Colina after his scheduled opponent, Jean Pascal, tested positive for three different performance enhancing drugs.

Below is the full fight card along with all the info you'll need to watch the action on Showtime PPV.

Mayweather vs. Paul fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, contracted exhibition

Badou Jack -2500 vs. Dervin Colina +1200, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd -1200 vs. Luis Arias +750, junior middleweight



Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition

Mayweather vs. Paul viewing info

Date: June 6

June 6 Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Showtime PPV ($49.99) | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Mayweather vs. Paul countdown