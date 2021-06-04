Can Logan Paul manage the unthinkable and beat boxing legend Floyd Mayweather when the two step into the ring for their exhibition clash in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday? That's the question that has dominated the fight world all week, even as the overseeing commission in Florida announced that there will be no judges for the fight, nor a winner announced at the conclusion of the eight rounds.

There is one clear way for Mayweather or Paul to get a "win," however, as the referee can stop the fight or a fighter could be knocked out. Given Paul's massive height and weight advantage and Mayweather's huge edge in pure boxing skills, a knockout is certainly on the table and adds a bit of extra interest in how the action plays out when the fight airs live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Most fans tuning in will have an interest one way or another in who wins the fight, regardless of whether you can bet on it or not. Because of that, our experts handicapped how they see the action playing out below.

Fight card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul -- contracted exhibition (8 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina, light heavyweight (10 rounds)

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, junior middleweight (10 rounds)



Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, contracted exhibition (4 rounds)

Viewing Information

Date: June 6 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main card)

June 6 | 8 p.m. ET (main card) Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida



Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: Showtime PPV | Live stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App | Price: $49.99

Mayweather vs. Paul predictions

Brian Campbell: The physical advantages Paul will enter the ring with can't necessary be overlooked. The former standout high school wrestler and football player is 18 years younger than Mayweather, six inches taller and has a reach that is four inches longer. He's also expected to be anywhere from 45 to 50 rounds heavier. Mayweather has never fought anyone bigger than 154 pounds and Paul weighed 199.5 pounds in his pro debut. Expect those never-before-seen obstacles to give Mayweather at least a round or two of pause as he gauges the hand speed and timing of his younger foe. But once he's fully adjusted, Mayweather should have zero issue -- even retired at age 44 -- of being able to land clean, hard pull counters anytime he pleases. The biggest question regarding Paul's ability to survive surrounds how good his untested chin can be against the pinpoint accuracy of a real professional. Paul is both hungry and fearless but his rudimentary knowledge of the sport compared to that of Mayweather can only produce one result: a mid-fight knockout.

Brent Brookhouse: Give Paul five more years of strong boxing training while Mayweather ages closer to 50 and Mayweather would still be the favorite in a fight. There's no way for Paul to close the experience gap or get to Mayweather's level of technique. That said, Paul's size and strength advantages are very real, a fact of which Mayweather is certainly aware. As such, Mayweather will likely go slow in the opening round, taking in information and formulating his approach to the rest of the fight. While the bluster from Paul's trainer that his jab rivals that of Larry Holmes is clearly nonsense, I have no doubt they have worked extensively on that jab to attempt to keep Mayweather from closing distance and using all his technical advantages. It only makes sense to pick Mayweather here, but his pride does factor in a bit. There will be no on-site judges and no winner announced, which means if Mayweather wants to truly claim victory outside of on a "we all saw it" basis, he's going to have to knock Paul out. I believe he can and will do so around Round 5, but is going to have to take some chances to make that happen, and that means exposing a 44-year-old chin to a man anywhere up to 50 pounds bigger than him. Look for a late Mayweather knockout in a fight that plays out in a way that is a bit more compelling than many expect.