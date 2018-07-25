Forbes' highest-paid entertainers: Floyd Mayweather tops all athletes and celebrities

Combine the 2017 earnings of Drake, Bruno Mars, and Ellen DeGeneres, and you won't even come close to what Floyd Mayweather raked in over the last year.

After topping Forbes' 2018 list of highest-paid athletes, the 41-year-old boxing legend returns as No. 1 on the publication's rundown of highest-paid entertainers. His $285 million earned in 2017 alone, per Forbes, tops the haul of any other international celebrity -- athlete, singer, actor, author.

Also atop Forbes' athletes list from 2012-2014, "Money" Mayweather ranks just ahead 57-year-old Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney, who earned $239 million in 2017 despite only starring in his own movie, "Suburbicon," that year. The next athletes to appear on the list include Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (No. 8), who earned $111 million; Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 10) with $108 million; former UFC champion and Mayweather foe Conor McGregor (No. 12) with $99 million; and Brazil's World Cup star Neymar (No. 13) with $90 million.

The NBA isn't represented until outside of the top 15, where new Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James clocks in at No. 17 with $85.5 million in 2017 earnings. Tennis first appears at No. 23 with Roger Federer, who earned $77.2 million. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan marks the top NFL earner at No. 29 with $67.3 million. Lewis Hamilton represents auto racing at No. 47 with $51 million. And Tiger Woods sits at No. 66 with $44.3 million to headline golfers.

MLB and the NHL, meanwhile, are not represented, although Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, with reported 2018 earnings of just over $35 million, would have landed among the bottom five in this year's list had he made that money in 2017.