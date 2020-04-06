Former heavyweight boxing champion Shannon Briggs signs deal with Bare Knuckle FC

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has added an aging heavyweight powerhouse to its roster with the announcement on Monday that the promotion has struck a deal with Shannon Briggs. Briggs is a former boxing heavyweight world champion and is also a one-time holder of the sport's lineal title.

Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs), 48, is most famous for winning the lineal heavyweight title with a slightly controversial majority decision over George Foreman on November 1997, well after the aging Foreman had moved from his impressive late-career comeback to fighting lower-tier contenders. Briggs would lose his status as lineal champ one fight later when he was knocked out in five rounds by Lennox Lewis.

Briggs would continue his career with mixed success until 2003 when he went on a string of 12 consecutive wins, all by knockout. That streak culminated in Briggs winning the WBO championship from Siarhei Liakhovich in November 2006. Again, he would be unable to successfully defend his title, losing a 2007 decision to Sultan Ibragimov.

He would earn two more cracks at a world championship in his career, first being roundly dominated by Vitali Klitschko in 2010. He was then booked to face Fres Oquendo for the then-vacant WBA title in 2017, but a failed drug test derailed the opportunity.

Briggs has not fought since May 2016, but his power could make him a formidable force in the BKFC ranks.