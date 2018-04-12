Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury makes return to boxing official with June fight date

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who gave up his trio of heavyweight titles amid personal turmoil in 2016, has officially announced his comeback to the ring.

Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) held a news conference Thursday to announce he will headline a card on June 9 at the Manchester Arena in his native England against an opponent to be determined.

"Everyone loves a comeback story," Fury said. "Most people can relate to what I've gone through. To go to the brink and come back from it. The 'Mac' is back."

After slimming down to 247 pounds, the 6-foot-9 Fury enjoyed the biggest victory of his career in November 2015 when he disarmed and outpointed long-reigning king Wladimir Klitschko. But Fury, 29, has never fought again and vacated his titles one year later to focus on substance abuse and mental-health issues after testing positive for cocaine.

The announcement of the fight coincides with Fury agreeing to a multi-fight extension with promoter Frank Warren. Fury, who was born of Irish Traveller heritage and refers to himself as the "Gypsy King," was asked by media members whether his wild days are behind him.

"I had a lot of sewing of my royal oats to do," Fury said. "I wouldn't call them demons, I would call them a good time. I had been in boxing since I was six years old. I also call it none of your business."

While Fury's name and ability to sell a fight is expected to provide an additional shot in the arm to a division currently undergoing a renaissance, questions still linger as to whether he can return physically to his prime form.

Fury ballooned as high as 378 pounds during his two-year layoff and is hoping to get down as low as 259 pounds for his return. He has fought as heavy as 274 pounds dating back to 2014.

"I'm a lot, lot, lot, lot lighter than I was. I'm the fittest I've ever been," Fury said. "I kid you not. The reflexes are as good as they've ever been."

Should Fury prove victorious in his comeback effort, it will be interesting to see whether he can interrupt the best-laid plans of the division now that unified champion Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) and fellow unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) appear on a collision course to face each other. The fight is expected to be the most anticipated bout the division has seen since Lennox Lewis stopped a faded Mike Tyson in 2002.

"Deontay Wilder at the moment is the top of the pile because he's dangerous right up until the last seconds of a fight," Fury said. "He's got a flexibility that AJ doesn't have. But they're all vulnerable.

"[Joshua] is an exciting fighter but I'm confident when I get in that ring, I will win."

While Fury certainly remains a wild card due to his weight and mental instability, it's possible he could become Kryptonite to the current champions should he return to elite form. Not only is Fury bigger than Joshua and Wilder, he has better hand speed, technique and a natural shiftiness that left Klitschko confused and gun shy.