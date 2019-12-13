Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks hospitalized with serious illness

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has been hospitalized with an undisclosed serious illness, according to a statement given to ESPN by his wife Brenda Glur Spinks. While his exact illness and condition have not been disclosed, his wife has confirmed the situation on her personal Facebook account, noting he has spent 2019 dealing with several medical issues.

"Dear Friends: I know it's been awhile," she wrote on Facebook. "However, you know how I Believe in the Power of Prayer. It's been a tough year for us. Leon has endured a lot of medical problems. I'm reaching out to ask you to kindly pray for my Beautiful Husband Leon. So that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path. We Love You."

Spinks, brother of fellow former world champion Michael and father of former world champ Cory, scored one of the great upsets in boxing history with a 1978 split decision win over Muhammad Ali. The win netted Spinks the WBA, WBC and lineal heavyweight championships. The fight with Ali was only the eighth professional bout in Spinks' career and was, at the time, the only fight in Ali's career where he lost a championship in the ring. It also snapped a 14-fight win streak for Ali. Spinks would drop the titles back to Ali in the rematch and the two never fought a rubber match because Ali retired after the win, not returning to the ring until more than two years later.

Spinks won a gold medal at light heavyweight in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, cruising to the title with impressive performances throughout the tournament. He never won another world championship following his loss to Ali, losing to Larry Holmes in 1981 before dropping to cruiserweight where he eventually lost to Dwight Muhammad Qawi in a bid for the WBA championship.

"Leon is currently hospitalized and in the care of an exceptional team of doctors," Brenda Spinks told ESPN in a statement. "We kindly request that privacy be given to his family at this time. I, Brenda, Leon's wife, and our family would like to graciously thank all of Leon's friends and fans for all of the outpouring support of love and prayers."