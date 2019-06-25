Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko rescued after yacht catches fire
The Ukrainian boxing legend, along with eight others, escaped the incident without harm
Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko had to be rescued from a yacht after it caught fire over the weekend in Europe, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Klitschko was on a boat trip with family and friends near Mallorca when the vessel caught fire on Sunday night. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service reportedly responded to the situation about 10 miles southwest of Port Adriano, and successfully evacuated everyone off the yacht. None of the nine people on board were hurt.
Klitschko posted about the incident on his Twitter account and shared a video of the aftermath on Tuesday night. The video appears to be captured during/after the rescue efforts.
According to the report, a fire broke out inside the boat's engine room. From the video shared by Klitschko, it appears that it was extinguished by the responding personnel.
The 43-year-old Ukrainian is widely considered to be one of the best boxers of this generation, having held the world heavyweight championship twice as well as an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. He retired from the sport in 2017 with a career record of 64-5 with 53 wins coming via knockout.
