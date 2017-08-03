Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko retires from boxing

Wladimir Klitschko will not be stepping back into the boxing ring. The former lineal heavyweight champion of the world made the announcement on Thursday after debating whether to activate his rematch clause against Anthony Joshua, whom he lost to in April.

"Twenty-seven years ago, I started my journey in sport and it was the best choice of a profession I could have ever made," Klitschko said in a statement. "Because of this choice, I have traveled the world, learned new languages, created businesses, built intellectual properties and helped people in need. I was and am still capable of doing all this because of the global appeal of sport of boxing."

You can watch the full statement below.

Klitschko reigned as heavyweight champion for nearly a decade. He suffered his first loss since 2004 when he was outpointed by Tyson Fury in November 2015. Klitschko then lost his chance to regain his titles when he was knocked out by Joshua in the 11th round of their fight in London this April.