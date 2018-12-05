Former light heavyweight champ Adonis Stevenson suffered 'severe traumatic brain injury'

Former WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson remains "stable under the circumstances, but [in] critical" condition following injuries suffered in Saturday night's TKO loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. On Wednesday, Dr. Alexis Turgeon, an intensive-care specialist at the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus who is treating Stevenson, updated the events that have taken place since Saturday in order to hopefully get Stevenson back to positive health. Turgeon revealed Stevenson underwent immediate surgery from Saturday into Sunday, and while his condition remains stabilized, it's still too early to offer a definitive answer regarding his long-term prognosis as the former champ remains in a medically-induced coma.

"Mr. Stevenson underwent surgery on the night of Saturday into Sunday and has since been admitted to the intensive care unit," Turgeon said. "He suffers from severe traumatic brain injury. His situation is still stable under the circumstances, but critical.

"His condition requires mechanical respiratory assistance, deep sedation and specialized neurological monitoring. It is too early to comment on Mr. Stevenson's long-term prognosis."

In the statement, Turgeon also urged everyone to only accept updates on the former champion from official sources within the hospital, while also passing along thanks from the Stevenson family for everyone's support.

During the waning moments of the 11th round of his title defense on Saturday as part of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury undercard, Stevenson was knocked out following a flurry of shots from the Ukrainian Gvozdyk, and it was evident immediately that he was suffering from injury. Stevenson was taken from the ring and instantly transported to the hospital where doctors have no doubt been frantically working to stabilize his condition for now.

The severity of the injuries suffered by the 41-year-old has once again called into question the brutality of the sport, but for right now, much of the focus is undoubtedly on Stevenson making as much of a full recovery as he can in the future.