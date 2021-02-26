The world of boxing never disappoints. As we inch closer towards the next celebrity boxing match on PPV when YouTube star Jake Paul fights former Bellator MMA and ONE Championship welterweight king Ben Askren, the undercard continues to fill out. One fight of note was announced on Thursday by one of the participants: former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Mir, 41, has not fought since October 2019 when he picked up a decision win over Roy Nelson in what many expected to be his final fight. Now, the MMA veteran will be stepping into the boxing ring against former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver on April 17.

Mir was well known in MMA circles for his grappling abilities, which ultimately led him to UFC gold when he submitted Tim Slyvia in 2004 and then again when he secured a kneebar against Brock Lesnar in 2008, which led him to an interim title fight against Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. Mir has never competed in boxing on the professional level. It's also a bit concerning that 10 of his 13 pro losses in MMA have come by knockout.

Tarver, meanwhile, has not fought since 2015 in a draw against Steve Cunningham. He did score a pair of knockouts in his two fights before that in 2013 and 2014, but had since entered retirement. However, Tarver posted on Instagram three days ago that his comeback was imminent by saying his contract had been signed and he was "back."