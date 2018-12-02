Former WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson in critical condition after TKO loss

Former WBC light heavyweight Champion Adonis "Superman" Stevenson is in critical condition following his TKO loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night in Quebec City. Stevenson's promoter Yvon Michel released a statement on Twitter a few hours after the fight.

As translated by ESPN, Michel said, "they want to inform friends and supporters that Adonis is currently in a critical condition in intensive care in the hospital following his fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. They appreciate the concern and support of all. There will be no further comments at this time and they respectfully request your understanding in their desire have their privacy."

Stevenson took on Gvozdyk in his adopted home of Canada as part of a split-site undercard ahead of the heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in Los Angeles -- a bout that ended in a controversial draw. The unbeaten Gvozdyk was in control for the entire match, but brought it to a brutal close in the 11th round.

Using a flurry of punches in the closing half-minute of the round, Gvozdyk backed Stevenson into the ropes, but was eventually tied up. It was only momentary reprieve for Stevenson though, as Gvozdyk charged forward once again. A big right hand hurt Stevenson, who fell into the ropes again, and after another few punches the referee jumped in to stop the contest.

Stevenson's exact injury is not known, though the Agence France-Presse was able to confirm with the University Hospital of Quebec that Stevenson was "admitted to the emergency room."

The 41-year old Stevenson had held his belt since 2013, when he stopped Chad Dawson in the first round of their bout. Entering Saturday's fight, he was both the oldest and longest-reigning champion in boxing.