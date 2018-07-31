Former welterweight champs analyze Mikey Garcia's desire for fight with Errol Spence Jr.

In the span of minutes following Mikey Garcia's dominant decision win over Robert Easter Jr. on Saturday in their lightweight unification bout, the narrative quickly shifted from Garcia's pound-for-pound greatness to whether his daring future plans were more crazy than great.

Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs), who has won world titles all four divisions between 126 and 140 pounds, used his post-fight interview time on Showtime to reiterate his hopes to move up two divisions and challenge welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) who happened to be smiling and applauding at ringside.

Considering the fact that there isn't a current elite welterweight who has proven he's willing to go out of his way to face Spence save for Kell Brook, whom Spence knocked out to win the IBF title in 2017, Garcia's boldness was met with a wide variety of reactions.

While many certainly applaud Garcia's willingness to challenge himself during an era when many top stars prefer not to, most critics pointed out the obvious drawbacks of the idea. Not only has Garcia never fought at welterweight, he called out arguably the most dangerous name available as the 28-year-old Spence, who is already big for the division, brings an almost perfect mix of speed, power and technique to the equation.

"I don't really see anything that concerns me. He's technically good but I'm technically sound too," said Spence, who joined the Showtime broadcast team after the fight to react to Garcia's words. "I have speed and I have power and I don't see him hurting me at 147 pounds."

Garcia, 30, has been unmoved by the criticism since he first broached the idea in June. Last month, he told CBS Sports the fight would be "one that people would talk about for the ages" and broke down why he'd actually prefer Spence to facing a smaller and more logical opponent in P4P king and fellow lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko.

"I think Lomachenko is an easier fight for me so I would rather take on a more difficult fight," Garcia said. "After Errol Spence, I would welcome Lomachenko at 135 and I'd meet him there. Again, I just want the opportunity to show everybody that I'm not here just racking up wins over nobody. I'm beating champions and taking on the big tests, big fights and biggest challenges. The biggest challenges available is the one I'm going to go after."

While it's certainly hard to imagine Garcia being anything but an underdog should his idea to fight Spence become a reality later this year, is using the word crazy to describe his ambition fair? After all, Garcia fought twice at junior welterweight in the past year, winning a title from unbeaten Sergey Lipinets after nearly shutting out Adrien Broner.

CBS Sports caught up this week with four former welterweight champions -- Shane Mosley, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and Andre Berto -- to find out their take on Garcia's chances and whether he's making the right move.

If there's one man who might know best from experience at what Garcia is attempting to do, it's certain Mosley (49-10-1, 41 KOs), the former three-division champion and future Hall of Famer who made a similar move nearly two decades ago. After making eight defenses of his lightweight title (all by knockout) in one of the most dominant 135-pound reigns in history, Mosley skipped junior welterweight and challenged Oscar De La Hoya for his welterweight title in 2000.

While Mosley believes moving to welterweight will be a smart move for Garcia in the long run, doing so against Spence right away could be costly.

"I think the difference is I was a bigger lightweight going up to welterweight than Mikey was," Mosley said. "Mikey came from like 126 or 122 pounds and now to go to 147. I think it's going to be too hard for him to make that jump if he wants to stay undefeated. After that, it's going to be a smart move for him. Everybody wants to be undefeated now in the [Floyd] Mayweather era or whatever but they don't respect the fighters like I did in my days who would fight anybody."

Mosley took a split decision from De La Hoya during their first meeting in Los Angeles which produced an instant classic between amateur rivals who were willing to let it all hang out for 12 rounds. Unlike Garcia, however, Mosley took two fights at 147 pounds before facing De La Hoya in order to get used to the weight and scored knockouts over Wilfredo Rivera and Willy Wise. Garcia would also be facing a naturally larger opponent.

"I really wanted to go straight to Oscar because when I was coming up, Oscar was actually lighter than me as an amateur," Mosley said. "He fought at 132 pounds and I fought at 139 pounds in the amateur rankings. With Mikey, it's a little different. He's fighting a guy at 147 who could really fight at 160. It's a different thing. Oscar was obviously a good fighter at 160 but he's really not a big fighter like that.

"Mikey fighting Spence is fearless but also probably stupidity. I knew I could beat Oscar. We were built similar in terms of weight and other stuff like speed and power. It was a great fight and we were both equally matched and we gave the fans what they wanted to see."

Danny Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs), who lost a welterweight title unification bout by split decision to Keith Thurman in 2017, will face Porter for the vacant WBC title on Sept. 8 in Brooklyn, New York, and believes Mikey Garcia -- who is unrelated to him -- may not be serious in his intentions.

"If he thinks he can do it, he can do it. Only he knows if he's capable of it so I'm not the person to tell another man he can't," Danny Garcia said. "So if he wants to do it and he believes it, then do it. There are bigger guys [at welterweight] that walk around at a bigger weight so you have to be cautious and have the right matchups. Maybe if he wants to go up to 147, he can test the waters against somebody else. But I really believe he is saying that just to pump the media up."

Asked later that same day to expand on his disbelief, Danny Garcia told BoxingScene.com that Mikey Garcia is "too small for the welterweight division" and that he's only mentioning Spence "to make noise and I don't think he really means it and I don't think it's really going to happen."

Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs), who lost his welterweight title to Kell Brook in 2014 and dropped a close decision to Thurman two years later, believes that the timing of Garcia calling out Spence should help the fight get made considering Spence is waiting on the winner of Porter's bout with Danny Garcia for a 2019 unification bout.

"I think that timing is everything," Porter said. "I think that in more ways than one, the timing is perfect for him to do this now. I think he's biting off more than he can chew but I think he's a world champion for a good reason."

Many top welterweights think Mikey Garcia is making a mistake with his potential move. Showtime

Berto (31-5, 24 KOs), who last held a 147-pound title in 2011 and challenged unsuccessfully against Floyd Mayweather in 2015, returns to the ring on Saturday against former two-division champion Devon Alexander and believes Garcia's critics are overlooking something.

"I think a guy like Mikey who has been in the game for a nice bit of time and his family has been in the game like they have, I think Mikey sees something," Berto said. "I think he sees something and I don't think he would try and make that jump if he wasn't confident in some type of sense. I think he has seen something in Errol Spence that he believes he can probably take advantage of."

Garcia has long been a cerebral fighter who relies on pinpoint accuracy and rarely takes chances inside the ring or finds himself in off-balanced or compromising situations. He has been just as strategic outside the ring, including a two-plus year break from the sport in recent years while fighting to get out of his Top Rank promotional deal and become a free agent.

"Between fights, Mikey gets pretty big and I know for sure some time ago he sparred with big guys," Berto said. "I know he helped [Marcos] Maidana get ready for a a few fights as well and I heard that he really, really held his own with Maidana. I don't think it's going to be too much of a crazy jump for him, but of course it's going to be a crazy challenge. But just like when [Manny] Pacquiao fought De La Hoya, we all thought he was outrageous for doing it. After he saw something, he came out victorious.

"But of course, Errol Spence is a different beast. He's still young and he's hungry and he's going to want to probably make an example out of Mikey Garcia for trying to test him like that but I think it's going to be the type of fight that Errol isn't going to take Mikey lightly. If he does, it's likely going to be a problem. Mikey has everything to gain from that type of fight and Errol has everything to lose."

Asked what Garcia might be potentially seeing in Spence as a weakness, Mosley was able to pinpoint some ideas. But that doesn't mean he believes Garcia will ultimately be able to come out on top should the fight come to fruition.

"I think that what he sees is that Errol Spence is probably not as experienced or knowledgable in the boxing game as he is but he has to understand that he's the smaller man and way smaller than Errol Spence," Mosley said. "The little mistakes that Errol Spence might have is not going to do away with his size. Plus, he has speed and power as well and Spence has been in the ring a lot of times with Floyd Mayweather [sparring] and other fighters so he has experience as well."