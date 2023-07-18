Francis Ngannou has been determined to prove his worth outside of the UFC and he found it in a big-ticket boxing bout against WBC champion Tyson Fury. The fight is set for Oct. 28, but Ngannou's representative Marquel Martin suspects the UFC tried to interfere in the weeks leading to its announcement.

UFC president Dana White previously shunned boxing for promoting gimmick fights while suggesting such booking practices go against the UFC ethos.

"That's one of the big problems with boxing right now," White said at a press conference in May. "It's all about these gimmicky-type fights. And that's just not what I do here. I put on fights with the best fighters in the world and fights that people want to see."

Yet one month later, White was campaigning for Fury to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

"We all know if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Tyson Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to talk about this and keep it in the ring. I'm telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much: If you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight," White said at a post-fight press conference in June. "I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the Octagon."

Less than two weeks later, Fury alleged that UFC had reached out to him with an offer.

"There's talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk right now," Fury said via Twitter Spaces. "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday. So, you never know what's gonna happen. The future's bright for sure. There's a lot of options out there, and it seems at the moment I'm still going to get an actual boxing opponent."

Martin previously worked at UFC and was not at all surprised by White's sudden interest in a Fury vs. Jones fight.

"I think for everyone that has been initiated within the UFC and kind of really understands it, it's no surprise, right?" Martin told "The MMA Hour" on Monday. "Dana is one of the best promoters that we've ever seen. I'll always say that. So when we saw it, we just kind of [were] like, 'Of course.' Right? Of course, you would say, on one end, it's a gimmick fight... And then on the other hand, it comes to where it's like, 'Oh no, we'll put that on.' So I'm sure that they wanted that fight.

"I think they really wanted to just mess up our chances, to be quite honest. I think, for whatever reason, there's a sour taste in their mouth when it comes to Francis. And yeah, they don't want Francis to be able to have that opportunity. Right? I think that was clear to us for a while. For what reason? I don't know, you have to ask them. But it's a moot point."

UFC has hosted several "gimmick" fights in its history despite White's assertion that the promotion is too good for it. Randy Couture fought former boxing champion James Toney in the Octagon and professional wrestler CM Punk was given a pair of UFC fights despite no professional or amateur MMA experience. The company even co-promoted the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match. UFC's history of gimmick fights is not relegated to the past. White has been actively pushing for billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to fight each other under the UFC banner.

"I used to spend a lot of time trying to unscramble the reasons of why they do things, and now I don't spend too much time on it at all," Martin said.

"I thought it was amazing to see that. Like, that is great. Maybe Zuckerberg and Elon Musk should come to [Ngannou's new promotional arm] GIMIK Fight Promotions, maybe they could be on the co-main if they're not able to get it done over there with the UFC. But I don't know. If that's not a gimmick fight, then I don't know, what do you call it?"

Ngannou also recently appeared on "The MMA Hour" and revealed that there is a rematch clause should he beat Fury.

"There is a potential rematch clause," Ngannou said. "I don't know exactly how to explain that language, but yes, there's a rematch inside there."