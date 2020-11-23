A $6 million fundraiser has started in hopes to turn the childhood home of boxing legend Muhammad Ali back into a museum. Las Vegas real estate developer Jared Weiss and Ali's former wife, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, are leading the campaign through a nonprofit named the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum to reopen Ali's childhood home, which is located in Louisville, as a museum.

The home was turned into a museum in 2016 but in 2017 was closed over financial issues. The new fundraising efforts are to make improvements on the home and to start a fund for college scholarships in Ali's name.

"Donations will also go toward expanding The Museum footprint, improving the grounds, creating community programs as well as an endowment," organizers told TMZ Sports. "With a commitment to the community, sponsorships and scholarships dedicated specifically to the youth of the Louisville community will also be a priority of the organization and Restoration Campaign."

Ali's family lived in the 1,200-square-foot home from 1947 until 1961. It originally only had two bedrooms and one bathroom. Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) lived in the home with his younger brother, Rahman, and their parents.

According to TMZ Sports, the home had suffered damage over the years until it was bought by Weiss and an attorney, George Bochetto, in 2012. The home was a turned into museum but closed prior to Ali's death.

The museum's Board of Directors will include Malcolm X's oldest daughter, A. Shabazz, Camacho-Ali, and Ali's brother, Rahman. In addition, Ali's son, Muhammad Ali Jr., will be involved in the project. The goal is to raise $5.8 million.