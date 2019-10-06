Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight results: Live boxing updates, start time, scorecard

The Big Drama Show returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, when Gennadiy Golovkin takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight title. That belt was stripped from Canelo Alvarez back in August, which just goes to show that even when they're doing their best to dismiss a potential third fight, these two fighters will always be inextricably linked.

Now 37 years old, Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) will be looking for his second straight victory since his defeat to Alvarez in 2018. Back in June, Golovkin knocked out previously undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls in the fourth round of a fight which also took place at MSG. This time around, he'll have a much tougher test in Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs). The Ukrainian has lost just once in his career, dropping a split decision to Daniel Jacobs for this same belt in 2018.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in New York City with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

GGG vs. Derevyanchenko scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Golovkin 10 10 9 9 9 10 57 Derevyanchenko 8 9 10 10 10 9 56

GGG vs. Derevyanchenko card, results



Gennady Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko -- Middleweight title

Israil Madrimov def. Alejandro Barrera via fifth-round TKO

Ivan Baranchyk def. Gabriel Bracero via fourth-round TKO

Thanks for stopping by.