Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight start time, live stream, card, prediction, odds

Former middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin was hoping he wouldn't have to talk about a potential trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez at this point in his career. Many had hopes of the fight already taking place in 2019 after a pair of outright slugfests in 2017 and 2018.

But after signing with DAZN in an attempt to chase down Alvarez after the Mexican signed the most lucrative deal in sports, Golovkin is on his second fight without getting that dream bout secured.

Yet even with Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs), the 37-year-old slugger from Kazakhstan, settling for a potentially explosive vacant IBF title bout on Saturday (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET) against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) for the title stripped from Alvarez, it remains difficult for GGG to be asked about anything but his biggest rival.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including an exclusive interview with Gennadiy Golovkin below.

Golovkin and Alvarez shared the ring for 24 rounds of non-stop action over the past two years in thrilling fights that left many fans bitter at the draw and close decision win scored for Alvarez considering most felt GGG had done enough to win both. The war of words between the two then escalated to the point where Alvarez simply no longer wants anything to do with Golovkin, let alone fight him a third time or even speak his name.

"I don't know, really, just ask him," Golovkin told CBS Sports on Monday when asked why he's not fighting Alvarez. "I'm ready, I'm still ready and I wanted this fight for this September because it's a good deal and good for business and people. This is the biggest fight for us. I don't know why, ask him.

"I don't know why? His promoter said yes, he said no and this is a problem. Probably he has a problem with his promoter at this point. Right now is so bad that I don't want to touch his side or his name because it's so bad."

Alvarez reportedly did have a breakdown in communication with his promoter (which ultimately led to him being stripped of the IBF title when a deadline to negotiate a deal with Derevyanchenko came and went). Yet the Mexican idol and biggest star in the sport stood firm on his decision to outright avoid Golovkin, citing reasons that included everything from his dislike of GGG to the fact that Golovkin brings nothing to the table in terms of a title for historic purposes.

That could change, of course, should Golovkin defeat Derevyanchenko to win the IBF strap less than a month removed from Alvarez's Nov. 2 return against light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev in a fight that will see Alvarez move up two weight divisions.

Is Golovkin expecting the Alvarez trilogy to come next year if he wins? What about the potential that Alvarez will be an interested spectator on Saturday to find out when GGG makes his return to New York's Madison Square Garden?

"I don't know, it doesn't matter for me," Golovkin said. "I don't want to touch him, I don't want to touch his name or his promoter. It's horrible for me. It's just so bad."

Lost in all of the Alvarez talk is just how tough of a matchup the 33-year-old Derevyanchenko presents on paper. The native of Ukraine pushed former titleholder Daniel Jacobs to the limit in a 2018 loss via split decision, the same fighter who some felt had done enough to beat GGG one year earlier (and gave Alvarez a tough fight in their May PPV date).

Golovkin said he watched Derevyanchenko's fight with Jacobs closely and felt the fact that they shared a trainer (Andre Rozier, who chose to stay in Jacobs' corner) prevented "The Technician" from coming out on top.

"If his coach stayed in Sergiy's corner, maybe he would have won," Golovkin said. "It was a 50-50 fight but to me, it was more like sparring and not a real fight because Daniel knows him for a long time. It was like a good sparring.

"I have known Sergiy for a long time [throughout the Kazakh and Ukranian amateur circuit]. This is a big chance for his team and not just for Sergiy. He is a very good fighter. I know and I understand it's not an easy fight for us. Two titles, big chance and nobody knows. I believe we will bring an amazing show."

This card also features the return of super lightweight Ivan Baranchyk when he takes on the veteran Gabriel Bracero. Baranchyk is coming off a decision loss to Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series junior welterweight semifinal in May, but was undefeated in his career up until that fight. Bracero will be fighting for the first time since July 2018 where he scored a knockout over Artemio Reyes.

Also on the main card, Israil Madrimov takes on Alejandro Barrera in a clash of super welterweights. Madrimov is 3-0 since turning pro in November 2018 and coming off a TKO win in June over Norberto Gonzalez.

Fight card

Fight Weightclass Gennadiy Golovkin -550 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko +400 Vacant middleweight title Ivan Baranchyk vs. Gabriel Bracero Junior welterweights Israil Madrimov vs. Alejandro Barrera Super welterweights

How to watch

Date: Oct. 5, 2019 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Broadcast/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Prediction

Derevyanchenko certainly has the toughness and technical ability to make this a difficult fight for Golovkin, particularly if his advanced age and the fact that he got hit more than fans are accustomed to against Rolls begins to catch up with him.

The problem for Derevyanchenko, outside of having just 14 pro fights under his belt, is that it's hard to gauge whether his success against Jacobs was an accurate representation of his abilities or was aided by the fact that they knew each other so well as former sparring partners. Derevyanchenko's comeback win in April by close decision over Jack Culcay saw a much less impressive version of him emerge.

Golovkin has previously had trouble making adjustments against the precise aggression of Alvarez and the size and athleticism of Jacobs. But both of those fighters are established elites. Should Derevyanchenko prove to be just short of that threshold, he remains a fighter GGG should be able to outbox and control with his jab, even at 37.

If Derevyanchenko proves unable to bother or hurt the iron-chinned Golovkin this has a GGG decision written all over it, even if pockets of action break out from time to time. It should also be a fun fight.

Pick: Golovkin via UD12