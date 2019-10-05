Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko odds: Picks, predictions from expert who called GGG-Alvarez draw

Former middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin returns to the ring on Saturday night to fight Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF middleweight belt at Madison Square Garden in New York. Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) is coming off an impressive fourth-round knockout victory over Steve Rolls in June. Meanwhile, Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) bounced back from a split-decision defeat to Daniel Jacobs a year ago with a unanimous decision victory over Jack Culcay in April. GGG is listed as a -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100) over Derevyanchenko, who's getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350) in the latest Golovkin vs. Derevyanchenko odds. You can also bet on how many rounds it lasts, whether the fight ends in a draw and whether Golovkin wins by KO/TKO, among many wagering options. Before you make any boxing predictions, be sure to see the GGG vs. Derevyanchenko picks from SportsLine fight guru Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with more than 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

For the first GGG-Canelo Alvarez fight in September 2017, Kahn recommended betting the draw at +2000. It played out just like Kahn predicted, and anyone who followed his advice cashed big.

Kahn expects that GGG will want to make a statement in his first title fight in more than a year. At 37 years old, he has heard the tales of his demise, and he has an opportunity to prove those doubters wrong on Saturday night.

Kahn knows that GGG is a quicker and more powerful puncher than Derevyanchenko. In addition, Derevyanchenko brings a very favorable style for GGG. He won't be hard to find, and he's not that mobile or that quick. GGG should be able to land his jab early and often.

On the other hand, Kahn knows that Derevyanchenko had a good performance a year ago against Daniel Jacobs. Though he lost a split decision, Derevyanchenko hurt Jacobs in several rounds and often controlled the action.

Kahn also has taken into account that GGG hasn't knocked out a world-class middleweight like Derevyanchenko in four years. In addition GGG is adapting to a different style of boxing imposed by new trainer Johnathon Banks. He showed some changes in his last fight against Rolls but wasn't consistent with them.

