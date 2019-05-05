Gennady Golovkin: Canelo Alvarez's win over Danny Jacobs was 'boring' and 'just a good sparring match'

Canelo Alvarez won yet another close decision on the scorecards in Las Vegas on Saturday night when he unified the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles with a unanimous decision over Daniel Jacobs.

It was a tense, clinical championship fight that was a treat for hardcore boxing fans, but not one that many would call exciting. There were no knockdowns, neither fighter was ever really hurt and there was a lack of dramatic, show-stopping moments. That may have left some a bit underwhelmed, and among them was former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

"It was a little boring because they are both high-level boxers," Golovkin said after the bout. "They should give more to the audience, the boxing community. I didn't see any emotions. I didn't see anything special. Just a good sparring match."

Golovkin, of course, has fought both men, beating Jacobs in early 2017 before drawing with Alvarez later that year and then losing to the Mexican champion in their 2018, both results coming by controversial decisions.

Whether Golovkin was making a calculated attempt to continue his heel turn -- he recently parted ways with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez in what was reportedly a dispute over money -- by criticizing the bout, or was truly bored on Saturday night, it's clear a trilogy with Alvarez is still on his mind.

"I hope, actually, I'm sure there will be a third fight," he said of his potential future meeting with Alvarez.

Given that he signed a six-fight, $100M deal with DAZN, a trilogy would seem to be in the cards, but first Golovkin will have to get past Canadian Steve Rolls on June 8 in his return to the ring.