Gennady Golovkin prepares for battle with unknown Steve Rolls, but Canelo Alvarez's shadow looms

Armed with a new trainer, an alternate spelling of his first name and a lucrative six-fight broadcasting deal, former middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin insists he feels like anything but a 37-year-old fighter who is fresh off the first defeat of his career.

"I feel great. I feel great and I feel like a young guy," Golovkin told CBS Sports' "In This Corner" podcast on Monday. "I have a new deal with DAZN and I have a new fight. I have a good plan and a future with six fights. I'm very happy."

Set to make his return on Saturday (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET) against unheralded Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) at New York's Madison Square Garden, Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) has promised to put on a "drama show" in his first fight with new trainer Johnathon Banks.

From an entertainment standpoint, Golovkin also promised his fight would look like anything but his rival Canelo Alvarez's close decision win in May over Daniel Jacobs, which GGG watched from ringside behind a sinister smile and dark pair of shades.

"Oh, come on. I don't want to talk about this. [Canelo-Jacobs] was a long time ago," Golovkin said. "I think this was a very boring fight and just like a regular fight. It was like good, quality sparring but not action or drama show or nothing."

A lot has changed in Golovkin's professional life since a pair of all-action fights with Alvarez left him with a disputed draw and a close decision loss after many observers felt he had done enough to win both. Along with a bitter split from longtime trainer Abel Sanchez, GGG switched up his management team and, despite retaining associate Tom Loeffler, now fights under his own banner of GGG Promotions.

While Golovkin enters as a rightfully large betting favorite against Rolls, a 35-year-old Canadian who has yet to face an opponent even remotely on GGG's level, most of the talk entering his return has once again surrounded Alvarez.

Make no mistake, Golovkin would very much enjoy a third shot at Alvarez to right what he feels has been a wrong following two controversial decisions. From Golovkin's standpoint, a trilogy fight in September is "99 percent" certain should he defeat Rolls. DAZN, after spending an enormous amount of money to secure the services of both, would also love that fight.

What remains unclear is whether Alvarez does. Following his win over Jacobs, the Mexican superstar talked GGG down and mentioned his rival's lack of a world title to entice him into a third meeting. Instead, Alvarez has teased moving back up to 168 pounds to face WBA titleholder Callum Smith.

"Listen, it doesn't matter if Canelo is talking," Golovkin said. "He is a fighter and not a promoter or a manager or a partner, he is just a regular fighter. That is it and [his talk] is not serious."

Yet through all the changes Golovkin has undergone following his battles with Alvarez, one of them has been his personality. While he's still a media darling who flashes a big smile and polite greeting, there is a much more serious edge to him. Gone is the almost goofy and innocent foreign charm that saw him spit out broken English catchphrases upon his initial American launch.

"I have good experience and right now I understand the boxing business," Golovkin said. "I have a new deal with DAZN right now. I understand right now this is just business. Yeah, I am mad and right now too. I am unhappy with all of this situation but this is boxing.

"What I am unhappy about as a professional fighter and a fan of boxing is I don't like the atmosphere and association of how they are being judged. That is what I am unhappy about."

While Golovkin said he doesn't feel any pressure to blow away Rolls in spectacular fashion to get Alvarez's attention, he is excited to show how the influence of Banks, a former heavyweight fighter who trained Wladimir Klitschko in his final bout, might affect him in their short time together.

"I don't have a lot of time with [Banks], just the last two weeks [but] he is a completely different guy," Golovkin said. "He is young and has good experience from when he worked with old guys like me like Wladimir and he had good experience with Emanuel Steward from Detroit and Kronk. I like this and this is a new situation for me and I have learned a lot. He brings a little bit different. I feel right now like a hybrid. I have my Mexican style, my Kazakhstan style and he brings a Detroit style. I feel like a hybrid."

"You know my style and everybody wants to watch a good quality fight. Everybody wants a big drama show and I will bring it."