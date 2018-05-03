Gennady Golovkin sees only '10 percent' chance of rematch with Canelo Alvarez happening

Gennady Golovkin will step into the ring this Saturday to defend two of his three middleweight championships, but it will not be in the anticipated rematch against lineal middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Due to a pair of failed drug tests by Alvarez which resulted in a six-month suspension, Golovkin was forced to seek an opponent on short notice, with Vanes Martirosyan stepping up to the challenge.

Despite the scheduled May 5 bout between Golovkin and Alvarez being scrapped, the assumption among many was that these two would square off this coming September. After all, the suspension that was handed down to Alvarez would allow him to return in August, making the September matchup entirely possible. However, recent comments by GGG may have everyone dialing down their optimism of seeing these two middleweight kings battle in September.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Golovkin put the likelihood of a return bout with Alvarez at 10 percent -- coming close enough to saying he believes it'll never happen.

"I would say it's about a 10 percent probability at this point that it happens," Golovkin said. "I would say only about 10 percent that it happens."

Golovkin then doubled down on that 10 percent claim by more or less admitting that he was being generous in setting those odds.

"I think 10 percent is high; it's bigger than it should be," Golovkin said. "I made 99 percent of the concessions for the fight with Canelo on May 5. Ninety-nine percent of them were by me, and now he's the one not here."

The WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight champion has not been shy about his displeasure with Alvarez and the position his actions put this financially lucrative rematch in. By Alvarez not being able to compete this coming Saturday, a lot of money has been left on the table.

That said, the financial numbers hovering around an eventual rematch down the line are a good reason why Golovkin's comments should be taken with a grain of salt. He's rightfully angry over the May bout getting tossed out, but the tune may change in a few months when a rematch could now be centered around Alvarez's aim for redemption after humiliation. GGG putting the stops to that redemption story has money written all over it.