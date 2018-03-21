Gennady Golovkin sounds off on 'dirty cheaters' Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya

Gennady Golovkin not only remains steadfast in holding Canelo Alvarez accountable for his recent failed drug test ahead of their May 5 pay-per-view rematch in Las Vegas, the unified middleweight champion believes his opponent is a repeat offender.

Speaking to a group of reporters Wednesday at his training camp in Big Bear Lake, California, the normally mild-mannered Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) called Alvarez, and promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy, "dirty" cheaters and compared the Nevada State Athletic Commission to "terrorists" for allowing their first fight to end in a controversial draw.

The recent drug controversy began on March 5 when Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), the lineal champion at 160 pounds, tested positive for trace amounts of the banned substance clenbuterol and blamed the result on contaminated meat in Mexico.

"Again with Mexican meat? Come on," Golovkin said. "I told you, it's not Mexican meat. This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion. Canelo is cheating. They're using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it's not happening.

"This guy, he knows. This is not his first day in boxing. He proves he gets benefits from everyone and he can get away with it. Check him on a lie detector and then we can find out everything."

Wednesday's rant wouldn't be the first time Golovkin, 35, publicly doubted Alvarez's excuse for the failed test. It would be the first time, however, GGG painted his opponent so blatantly as an abuser of performance-enhancing drugs.

"It was pretty obvious when [Alvarez's] muscles were all [enlarged] ... and with the traces of injections, which were visible," Golovkin said. "Before the first fight, I knew he was not clean. I can talk about Oscar De La Hoya, too. He is also not clean. He's dirty."

Golovkin, who has long been a proponent for voluntary drug testing and a clean sport, hasn't taken too kindly to both the WBC and WBA instantly coming to Alvarez's defense. Both sanctioning bodies referenced the widespread problems with meat contamination in Mexico, which was deemed the reason for similar failed tests by boxers Erik Morales in 2012 and Francisco Vargas in 2016.

"I'm a clean athlete. After the first fight I knew he was not clean," Golovkin said. "Have a look at the pictures they post when he uses some pills. Let him explain what kind of pills they are. I don't think I would have had the same amount of benefits he has had. That's why I would never use any drugs because I know there won't be any preferences to me."

In the cases of Morales and Vargas, who were each promoted by Golden Boy at the time, both fighters were allowed to compete in their scheduled fight. Golovkin told ESPN on Wednesday he would be fine in allowing Alvarez, 27, to do the same provided the Nevada commission clears him.

"If nobody from the commission will cancel it, I will do my job," Golovkin said. "But this is a very hot topic about doping. What did he inject in his belly? What are the marks on his belly? Look at the photos. These questions should be asked of the commission."

Both Golovkin and trainer Abel Sanchez have been outspoken about what they feel has been preferential treatment toward Alvarez by the NSAC because of the revenue he brings to the city of Las Vegas as a Mexican superstar and the sport's biggest PPV draw in the United States.

Team Golovkin's main criticisms go back to the first fight last September, also in Las Vegas, when they felt the commission allowed Alvarez to use illegally wrapped hands. GGG has also not forgotten the atrocious 118-110 scorecard in favor of Alvarez that was turned in by veteran judge Adalaide Byrd, who was not suspended despite the controversy.

"I felt like I won the fight," Golovkin said. "I thought I didn't understand something but then I reviewed the fight. These people are like terrorists. They're killing sport. It's not about me. People like that should be in prison. People being cheated like that. It's too much. This is America. This is democracy."

Reached for response by ESPN, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez noted the three times Alvarez has tested negative for PEDs in the aftermath of the failed test.

"[Golovkin] doesn't sound like a confident fighter. It sounds like he wants to try to find a way out of the fight," Gomez said. "If that's what he wants, he should just say so. Just last week he said the opposite. The remarks about the needle marks, the remarks about Oscar, the defamatory things he said, we'll deal with them appropriately.

"As far as Canelo, he is training hard for the fight. He didn't need motivation for this fight, but now he's got added motivation. There's an ongoing investigation, and when it's completed, you'll hear from Canelo."