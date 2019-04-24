Gennady Golovkin splits with Abel Sanchez as longtime trainer cites differences with GGG over money

Former unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin made a surprise announcement on Wednesday afternoon that he has parted ways with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez. Golovkin released a fairly standard statement thanking Sanchez for the lessons he had taught, and suggesting he simply wanted to take a new step in his career.

"I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez," Golovkin said. "This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel's professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer.

"I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing."

A short time later, Sanchez issued his own statement which was far less complimentary and even shed some light on what may have led to the split. Per Sanchez, Golovkin made an "insulting" offer regarding his training and compensation schedule, leading him to break off their nine-year relationship.

"FYI, as of today I will no longer be working with Gennady Golovkin," Sanchez said in a statement to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports. "After a great 9-year run, records set and equaled, developing a Hall of Fame career and making it possible to sign a six-fight, $100 million contract with DAZN, he proposed and insisted on an insulting new trainer compensation schedule. My dignity and honor does not allow me to be screwed like that. It's unfortunate being greedy, being ungrateful and no ethics, honor or integrity will end this relationship."

In disputes like this, only Golovkin and Sanchez know exactly what transpired between the two. But in any case, it's an unfortunate way for one of boxing's best partnerships to come to an end. Under Sanchez, Golovkin became a unified middleweight champion and one of the biggest names in the sport. Golovkin's success with Sanchez at his side ultimately led to his signing a lucrative three-year, six-fight deal with the upstart combat sports streaming service DAZN.

Now 37 years old and coming off the first defeat of his career to Canelo Alvarez in September 2018 (this following the controversial split draw back in September 2017), Golovkin is now in search of a new trainer to close the final chapter of his career. His return to the ring and subsequent debut for DAZN is set for June 8 at Madison Square Garden against undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls.