Gennady Golovkin still planning to fight on May 5 as he awaits Canelo Alvarez's hearing
Golovkin was evasive on Alvarez's status for the fight
With Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez's rematch in jeopardy because of an official doping complaint filed against Alvarez by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, everyone is wondering what the alternative would be for Golovkin. With speculation around the fight still very much in the early stages, Golovkin was hardly forthcoming on what he knew about the status of the fight.
"You know, I'm ready for anybody. Just I wanna fight. I'm ready for May 5th," Golovkin told The LA Times. When asked about keeping the May 5 date if Alvarez was cleared, Golovkin responded "Sure, absolutely."
Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler noted that Golovkin was still "weighing all the options ... waiting for the Commission," before making a decision on finding another opponent for the fight date. He added that Golovkin was still in full training.
Alvarez was notified of the failed drug test on March 5, exactly two months ahead of the highly anticipated rematch. Golovkin went on the attack in the days after, saying it's bad for the sport and that the commission needs to take action. Golovkin has also maintained that he still wants to fight on May 5, but a decision from the Nevada State Athletic Commission won't come until two weeks before the scheduled fight date.
"It's the biggest fight in boxing. That's his first priority," Loeffler said. "And if for some reason Canelo can't fight, then we have to see what Gennady wants to do -- if he wants to still fight May 5 in Las Vegas..."
It was hardly enlightening, but Golovkin doesn't seem to know much more than the rest of us. The rematch is slated to take place at the T-Mobile arena. The first fight in September 2017 ended in a draw, with one judge awarding the fight to Alvarez, another saying Golovkin won and the last calling it a draw.
