Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez fight: Time, date, card, complete guide, PPV

The next boxing super fight is here. Over two years after Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao put fight fans to sleep with their snooze fest of a bout nearly five years in the making, Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are set to duke it out in Las Vegas on Saturday. Described by most boxing experts as the best fight imaginable on paper, Golovking and Alvarez figure to go in to their bout swinging for the fences as two of the best power punchers in the sport.

We here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event, which will take place Saturday live on HBO PPV.

Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Golovkin-Canelo coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it live Saturday, Sept 16. We will be here the entire way with full live coverage on fight night.

Golovkin-Canelo fight information

Date: Sept. 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: Order GGG-Canelo on HBO PPV

Stream it: CaneloGGG.com | SlingTV

