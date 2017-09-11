Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez fight: Time, date, card, complete guide, PPV
The superfight boxing fans around the world have been waiting for is almost here
The next boxing super fight is here. Over two years after Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao put fight fans to sleep with their snooze fest of a bout nearly five years in the making, Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are set to duke it out in Las Vegas on Saturday. Described by most boxing experts as the best fight imaginable on paper, Golovking and Alvarez figure to go in to their bout swinging for the fences as two of the best power punchers in the sport.
We here at CBS Sports are a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the event, which will take place Saturday live on HBO PPV.
Hit the links below to check out our full slate of Golovkin-Canelo coverage, including a tale of the tape for the two fighters and how you can watch it live Saturday, Sept 16.
Golovkin-Canelo fight information
Date: Sept. 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
TV: Order GGG-Canelo on HBO PPV
Stream it: CaneloGGG.com | SlingTV
The Fight: Five storylines to watch | Early odds | PPV card
News: Golovkin takes a shot at Canelo | Golovkin not letting Mayweather-McGregor overshadow him | GGG joins "In this Corner" podcast

-
Golovkin-Canelo fight card, odds
The superfight on Saturday night also features some decent names on the undercard
-
Adrien Broner punches man in Las Vegas
Broner has had several incidents with the law throughout his boxing career
-
Golovkin-Canelo fight: Five storylines
Boxing fans will learn a lot about the state of the sport this weekend in Las Vegas
-
Chocolatito gets knocked out cold
It may have been the last time we see the legend fight at this high a level
-
Golovkin takes a shot at Canelo
GGG believes close win over Daniel Jacobs properly prepared him for Sept. 16 middleweight...
-
Mayweather-McGregor short of record
The two still brought in a hefty chunk of change for their work last month
