Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez: Full PPV fight card, odds, undercard, prelims

Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez is approaching fast. Two of the world's best boxers are set to throw down over 12, 3-minute rounds in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 16, with four of the five middleweight titles on the line. In addition to the two worldclass strikers stepping into the ring, HBO will also feature three more fights on the PPV portion of the proceedings -- including Golden Boy Promotions' own Diego De La Hoya. Here's how the PPV fight card shakes out.

Golovkin-Canelo fight card

Fighter Fighter Weightclass Gennady Golovkin (c) Canelo Alvarez Middleweight titles Joseph Diaz Jr. Jorge Lara Featherweight Ryan Caballero Diego De La Hoya Junior featherweight Ryan Martin Francisco Rojo Lightweight Vergil Ortiz Cesar Valenzuela Junior welterweight Marlen Esparza Aracely Palacios Female flyweight Serhii Bohachuk TBA Junior middleweight Nicola Adams Alexandra Vlajk Female junior bantamweight

While Golovkin opened as a sizable favorite over Canelo, the odds have shifted slightly down closer to pick 'em, but Golovkin remains a -155 favorite over Canelo at +125.