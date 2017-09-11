Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez: Full PPV fight card, odds, undercard, prelims

The superfight on Saturday night also features some decent names on the undercard

Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez is approaching fast. Two of the world's best boxers are set to throw down over 12, 3-minute rounds in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 16, with four of the five middleweight titles on the line. In addition to the two worldclass strikers stepping into the ring, HBO will also feature three more fights on the PPV portion of the proceedings -- including Golden Boy Promotions' own Diego De La Hoya. Here's how the PPV fight card shakes out.

Golovkin-Canelo fight card

FighterFighterWeightclass

Gennady Golovkin (c)

Canelo Alvarez

Middleweight titles

Joseph Diaz Jr.

Jorge Lara

Featherweight

Ryan Caballero

Diego De La Hoya

Junior featherweight

Ryan Martin

Francisco Rojo

Lightweight

Vergil OrtizCesar ValenzuelaJunior welterweight
Marlen EsparzaAracely PalaciosFemale flyweight
Serhii BohachukTBAJunior middleweight
Nicola AdamsAlexandra VlajkFemale junior bantamweight

While Golovkin opened as a sizable favorite over Canelo, the odds have shifted slightly down closer to pick 'em, but Golovkin remains a -155 favorite over Canelo at +125.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories