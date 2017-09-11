Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez: Full PPV fight card, odds, undercard, prelims
The superfight on Saturday night also features some decent names on the undercard
Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez is approaching fast. Two of the world's best boxers are set to throw down over 12, 3-minute rounds in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 16, with four of the five middleweight titles on the line. In addition to the two worldclass strikers stepping into the ring, HBO will also feature three more fights on the PPV portion of the proceedings -- including Golden Boy Promotions' own Diego De La Hoya. Here's how the PPV fight card shakes out.
Golovkin-Canelo fight card
|Fighter
|Fighter
|Weightclass
Gennady Golovkin (c)
Canelo Alvarez
Middleweight titles
Joseph Diaz Jr.
Jorge Lara
Featherweight
Ryan Caballero
Diego De La Hoya
Junior featherweight
Ryan Martin
Francisco Rojo
Lightweight
|Vergil Ortiz
|Cesar Valenzuela
|Junior welterweight
|Marlen Esparza
|Aracely Palacios
|Female flyweight
|Serhii Bohachuk
|TBA
|Junior middleweight
|Nicola Adams
|Alexandra Vlajk
|Female junior bantamweight
While Golovkin opened as a sizable favorite over Canelo, the odds have shifted slightly down closer to pick 'em, but Golovkin remains a -155 favorite over Canelo at +125.
