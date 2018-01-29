Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez rematch set for Cinco de Mayo weekend

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin will step back into the ring this year to do battle in what is the most anticipated boxing rematch in years. HBO officially announced on Monday that the rematch will indeed be taking place on May 5, Cinco de Mayo.

While the fight is officially on, where it will take place remains to be determined. The two world class boxers fought to a draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, last September.

Golovkin (37-0-1) and Alvarez (49-1-2) left fans in shock when their 36-minute match was ruled a draw. The bout itself was as exciting as we all imagined, however, the finish left everyone calling for the inevitable rematch.

"Of course I want a rematch. Yes, the next fight I want a true fight," Golovkin said immediately after the fight. "I have a couple of ideas [for the rematch]. I want a close fight, Mexican style."

"I think I won eight rounds," Alvarez said. "To be convincing, I felt that I won the fight. Yes, of course, obviously [I want a rematch]. Yes, if the people want it, yes. He did't win, it was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him. We'll fight in the second one but I win anyways."

In the official release from HBO announcing the rematch, both fighters expressed excitement over the Cinco de Mayo battle, while at the same time noting this is a second fight the fans deserve after the unsettling September draw.

"I am ready to battle Canelo again and am pleased he took this fight," Golovkin said. "This is the fight the fans and the media want. This is the fight boxing deserves."

"I'm delighted to once again participate in one of the most important boxing events in history," Alvarez added. "This second fight is for the benefit and pleasure of all fans who desire to see the best fight the best."

And, in what should please boxing fans all over who are waiting in anticipation, both Golovkin and Alvarez are out to make sure there is no confusion come May 5.

"I didn't agree with the judges' decision last September, but I will ensure that this time there is no doubt for anyone that I am the undisputed middleweight champion of the world," Golovkin said.

"This time, Golovkin won't have any excuses regarding the judges because I'm coming to knock him out," Alvarez said.

When these two step in the ring this time, hopefully a clear-cut winner emerges this time around.