Gennady Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko IBF middleweight title fight set for October, reports say

Gennadiy Golovkin's next fight is a go, with the Kazakh slugger set to face Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Oct. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York for the vacant IBF middleweight championship. The two sides agreed to terms for the bout on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Dan Rafael and Mike Coppinger of The Athletic. A press conference to officially announce the fight is scheduled for Thursday inside the "World's Most Famous Arena."

Negotiations were ordered by the IBF on Aug. 5 after the sanctioning body stripped Canelo Alvarez of the 160-pound title for not reaching an agreement to defend the belt against Derevyanchenko (13-1). Negotiations were only slightly easier with Golovkin's team, according to Rafael.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

"Very brutal negotiations as they fought over every single little thing possible down to the number of hotel rooms for Derev team," Rafael said on Twitter.

The bout will be streamed on DAZN, as expected, through Golovkin's newfound partnership with promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing -- which is expected to receive its own announcement this week.

In his most recent bout, Golovkin (39-1-1) rebounded from his controversial majority decision loss to Alvarez in September 2018 by knocking out Steve Rolls in four rounds in June. DAZN reportedly preferred a rubber match between Golovkin and Canelo for the fall, but the streaming network was forced to accept the fight with Derevyanchenko for the newly-vacant IBF title.

Derevyanchenko was in a similar position in his most recent fight, picking up a unanimous decision victory over Jack Culcay to rebound from his first career loss, a competitive split decision against Daniel Jacobs.