Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls fight results: GGG delivers devastating lights-out KO in Round 4

The Big Drama Show is back. Gennady Golovkin put on a show in his return to the ring with a fourth-round knockout victory over previously undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. This was Golovkin's first fight since his somewhat controversial loss to Canelo Alvarez in September 2018, a bout in which GGG surrendered all three of his middleweight belts.

The fight started out a bit slow with the always patient Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) picking his spots in the first round. Rolls looked cautious and nervous, throwing hardly any punches in the opening three minutes. From there, however, Rolls (19-1, 10 KOs) gained in confidence and started to land a few nice shots, including a sharp left that snapped Golovkin's head back in the second round.

That proved to be Rolls' best moment of the night as Golovkin systematically broke Rolls down from that point forward. The Canadian chose to fight behind a high guard, which allowed Golovkin to rip him to the body with hooks from both hands.

In the fourth round, Golovkin looped in an unorthodox left hook over the top of Rolls' guard, which landed on the top of his head. Rolls lost his legs after that shot and never recovered, wobbling around on the ropes in a desperate attempt to stay on his feet. His bravery could only take him so far, though, as Golovkin peppered him with shots from all angles before finally unleashing a vicious left hook that rocked Rolls in the jaw and sent him sprawling face-first to the canvas and ended the fight.

Afterwards, an ecstatic Golovkin made it clear who he wants next.

"Everybody knows. Everybody knows," Golovkin said. "First guys, of course, I'm ready for Canelo in September. I'm ready to come out. Just ask him. ... If you want a big drama show, please tell him."

He added: "I believe [we will fight] because this is boxing. This is boxing business. Why not, you know?"

In the time since the last fight against Alvarez, Golovkin signed a three-year, six-fight deal with DAZN worth $100 million. He also parted ways with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez and hired Johnathon Banks to man his corner. Thus, his return on Saturday night was, in a way, Golovkin reintroducing himself to the boxing world. And he did so in style.

There are a number of things to sort out in that boxing business of which Golovkin sopke, but after his stunning knockout win, a trilogy fight with Alvarez -- who does not yet have an opponent for September -- makes the most sense.

CBS Sports was with you for every punch from the bout in New York with our scorecard and highlights below. If you are having trouble viewing the results, please click here.

GGG vs. Rolls scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Golovkin 10 9 10 KO 29 Rolls 9 10 9 28

GGG vs. Rolls card, results

Gennady Golovkin def. Steve Rolls via fourth-round KO

Ali Akhmedov def. Marcus McDaniel via third-round TKO

Brian Ceballo def. Bakhtiyar Eyubov via unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 78-74)

Thanks for stopping by.