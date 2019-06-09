Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard

The Big Drama Show is back. Gennady Golovkin will return to the ring on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in a super middleweight clash with the undefeated and relative unknown Canadian competitor Steve Rolls.

Golovkin, of course, hasn't fought since last September, when he lost his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight belts to Canelo Alvarez in a rematch of their controversial draw from 2017. Since then, he's signed a three-year, six-fight deal with DAZN worth $100 million, parted ways with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez over a monetary dispute and recently hired Johnathon Banks as his new trainer.

Will we see a rejuvenated GGG in his return to the ring and first fight under Banks' tutelage? We'll find out soon enough. Also on the card is another supper middleweight bout featuring Ali Akhmedov versus Marcus McDaniel, and a welterweight clash between Brian Ceballo and Bakhtiyar Eyubov.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in New York City with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

GGG vs. Rolls card, results

Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls -- Middleweight

Ali Akhmedov vs. Marcus McDaniel -- Super middleweight

Brian Ceballo vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov -- Welterweight

