Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls fight start time, card, odds, live stream, watch on DAZN

Ex-unified middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin is scheduled to make his return to the ring this Saturday inside the mecca of Madison Square Garden as he squares off against relative unknown yet undefeated Canadian fighter Steve Rolls. Saturday's fight against Rolls, being contested at a catchweight of 164 pounds, will be the first since GGG signed a six-fight deal with global streaming service DAZN.

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) will be competing for the first time since losing his WBA (Super), WBC and IBO middleweight titles to Canelo Alvarez last September in their much-anticipated rematch via majority decision -- a decision that again drew some controversy on the heels of their draw in September 2017. With both stars now signed under the DAZN, the stars are aligning for a trilogy fight some time in the near future. First, though, Golovkin must stave off the upset bid from the 35-year-old Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) in his DAZN debut. And if last week's monumental upset on DAZN featuring Andy Ruiz Jr. stopping Anthony Joshua to become the new unified heavyweight champion of the world taught us anything, it's that the sport of boxing can be the most unpredictable in the world.

Below is all the information you need to enjoy the GGG-Rolls action on Saturday in New York.

GGG vs. Rolls viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 9 p.m. ET | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Live stream: DAZN (Watch exclusively here)