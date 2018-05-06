Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan fight results, updates, highlights, HBO boxing

Gennady Golovkin has gotten his wish. Now, he must follow through. The reigning unified middleweight champion of boxing will put a pair of his three 154-pound titles on the line on Saturday night in Carson, California, when he faces off with Vanes Martirosyan.

Golovkin was left searching for a last-minute foe after Canelo Alvarez was forced to withdraw when he failed a pair of drug tests ahead of the bout. With about a month to prepare for arguably the world's most dangerous 154-pound fighter, Maritrosyan stepped up to the task and is ready to bring the action on Saturday night.

However, a win on Saturday night by Maritrosyan could instantly move his reputation to the top of the sport and throw a wrench in the plans of having Golovkin face off with Alvarez later this year.

It all goes down Saturday night and CBS Sports will be with you throughout the evening. The action begins at 11 p.m. ET from Carson, California, on HBO and you'll be able to follow every punch with our live blog. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

