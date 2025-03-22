Bigger than life in more ways than one, George Foreman captivated the hearts and minds of sports fans and found a place on the kitchen counter of many American homes. A two-time heavyweight champion boxing legend, entrepreneur, author and minister, Foreman died Friday at age 76, according to his family and publicist.

Adored by friends and fans as "Big George," Foreman was best known as a championship boxer. He won the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, beat Joe Frazier in Jamaica to win his first heavyweight championship as a professional in 1973, fought Muhammad Ali in 1974 during the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" in Zaire.

After 10 years away from the ring, he returned to beat Michael Moorer in 1994 and become the oldest man to ever win a world heavyweight championship in boxing (46 years, 169 days) while ultimately compiling a 76-5 career record with 68 knockouts.

Foreman also served as the spokesman for the George Foreman Grill, which was introduced in 1994 and became a worldwide sensation with a reported 100 million units sold in the first 25 years of its existence.

